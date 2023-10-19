News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 jawans injured in Pak firing in Jammu, BSF retaliates

2 jawans injured in Pak firing in Jammu, BSF retaliates

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Oct 19, 2023 06:58 AM IST

Two BSF jawans were injured in an unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers at a forward post along the Indo-Pak international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district late on Tuesday. They were identified as constable Alok Saha, 44, and constable Surjeet Vishwas, 35, both residents of West Bengal.

At least two BSF jawans were injured in an unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers at a forward post along the Indo-Pak international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district late on Tuesday.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard near India-Pakistan border in the Arnia sector, on the outskirts of Jammu, on Wednesday. (PTI)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard near India-Pakistan border in the Arnia sector, on the outskirts of Jammu, on Wednesday. (PTI)

They were identified as constable Alok Saha, 44, and constable Surjeet Vishwas, 35, both residents of West Bengal.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Both the jawans were posted with 120 battalion of the BSF.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Soon after the incident, BSF evacuated the injured men to government medical college and hospital in Jammu.

The firing incident took place at Vikram post in Arnia sector.

It may be stated here that after pummelled by Indian forces, Pakistan had raised a white flag and renewed the mutually brokered truce deal in February 2021.

The truce deal by and large remains in place since then, barring few incidents of sporadic fire by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, BSF issued a statement on Wednesday morning calling it an act of unprovoked firing by Pakistan.

“On Tuesday at about 2015 hrs (8.15 pm), the Pak Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops which was befittingly retaliated by alert BSF troops in Arnia sector. Two BSF personnel received bullet injuries, who were immediately provided medical assistance,” read the statement.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out