2 JeM militants killed in Kulgam encounter were active since 2018
Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, the forces resumed searches at Mirhama Kulgam in the wee hours of Sunday, after briefly suspending it during night hours, and retrieved the dead bodies of the slain militants. The duo was identified as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan and linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM, the spokesperson revealed.
“As per police records, both were A-category terrorists and active since 2018 in areas of Kulgam and Shopian districts,” the spokesman said.
Police said both slain men had a history of terror crimes, including attacks on police and security forces, abduction of security personnel, civilian atrocities, IED attacks and weapon looting.
“Besides, they were also instrumental in recruitment gullible youth into the terror folds,” the official said.
Police have recovered two AK-series rifles, seven AK-series magazines, nine grenades, two pouches and ₹7,000 cash from the encounter site.
“All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” the spokesman said.
A case vide FIR No. 51/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kulgam police station and investigation has been initiated.
“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all explosive materials, if any,” the spokesman said.
The encounter had erupted on Saturday after a search operation by Kulgam Police and Army’s 9 RR was held following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in Mirhama area. As the search party proceeded towards the area, the terrorists opened fire at them, prompting the forces to retaliate.
The encounter came a day after two JeM terrorist were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu. Police said a purported attempt by the Pakistan-based terror outfit to carry out a suicide attack near the army camp was foiled, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the region. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed in the incident.
-
Jammu and Kashmir daily wagers get 33% hike
Daily wagers working in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir have got a 33% hike for the next three months, officials said. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the hike in minimum wages of daily wagers, including casual labourers, in all government departments from existing ₹225 a day to ₹300 a day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the labour and employment department.
-
Gangster wanted in Punjab kabaddi player’s murder held in Delhi
New Delhi : A special cell team arrested one person, identified as Vikas, who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal at Nakodar on March 14, said Delhi police on Sunday. Vikas @ Malhey was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 and was wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
-
‘Better late than never’, CPI(M) urges Centre for repeal of AFSPA
Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Sunday demanded immediate repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir, a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all three wings of the armed forces are in favour of removal of the act from the region. Tarigami said the party has been reiterating the removal of the controversial AFSPA since long from both Jammu and Kashmir and North East.
-
Contaminated water leaves 15 sick in Zirakpur’s Gazipur
As many as 15 people, including seven children, fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur on Sunday. The seven children were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH), Chandigarh; Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali; and others in Panchkula and Ambala.
-
Ludhiana | ₹84,000 ‘robbery’ concocted, partner lost money in online betting
Solving the ₹84,000 'robbery' at a money transfer and mobile recharge shop in Daba within hours, the police on Sunday arrested one of the co-owners for lying about being robbed at gunpoint after losing the money in online betting. The accused, Sambhav Jain, 25, of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, said he had lost nearly ₹80,000 in an online betting game, after which he concocted the story.
