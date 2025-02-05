2 JEs held in Kaithal zila parishad scam

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said that they have arrested two junior engineers (JEs) for their alleged involvement in the sanitation scam of Kaithal zila parishad in 2021. They were identified as Jaiveer Singh and Sahil Kashyap, who were presented before a local court and sent to judicial custody. (HT File)

In a statement, the ACB said that the arrests were made as part of their probe in the multi-crore scam in the zila parishad, in which the then MLA Lilaram Gujjar had filed a complaint in 2021.

It was alleged that ₹31.64 crore were received from the panchayat department as grant for creation of capital assets, of which 50% were to be spent on sanitation works.

However, the complainant said, ₹15.82 crore were not used, instead the contractors were paid the amount after taking 35-40% as commission from the officials/employees and the contractors.

The ACB had lodged a case in this regard on May 28 last year at Ambala.

So far, the bureau said that it has arrested the then SDO Naveen Kumar, the then JE Jasbir Singh, Kulwant Singh the then accountant and four contractors Dilbag Singh, Abhay Sandhu, Anil Garg and Rajesh Garg, after which another contractor Rohtash was held.

So far, ₹14.65 lakh have been recovered from the said accused and all are out on bail as per the court orders.

In Karnal, an ACB team arrested Rajiv Kumar, an inspector with the food and supplies department, red-handed with ₹10,000 bribe money.