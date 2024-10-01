2 juveniles booked for stabbing minor to death

Zirakpur police booked two juveniles from Panchkula for allegedly stabbing a minor boy to death near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk on Sunday evening due to an old enmity. Zirakpur police booked two juveniles from Panchkula for allegedly stabbing a minor boy to death near Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk on Sunday evening due to an old enmity. (HT File)

Police booked the absconding juveniles for murder after a complaint was filed by the victim’s mother.

The complainant told police that the juveniles had a fight with her son a few days before the incident, following which she tried to resolve the issue but to no avail.

She added that after her son had told her that the juveniles were trying to harm him, she had sent him to her brother’s house in Zirakpur. While her son was on the way to his uncle’s house and was waiting for the latter at the Patiala-Zirakpur Chowk, the juveniles reached there and attacked him with knives.

After leaving him bleeding at the spot, the juveniles fled, while the onlookers rushed the victim to GMCH-32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said the juveniles are at large. Zirakpur police has booked the juveniles for murder.