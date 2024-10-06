2 kids among 3 hurt in Ludhiana house blast

A domestic help and two children suffered severe injuries following a mysterious explosion in a house in Model Town Extension of Ludhiana district on Saturday evening. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition was stated to be serious. The police are trying to find out what exploded in the house. Panic gripped the Model Town Extension area after the incident. Cops during investigation at the crime scene in Model Town Extension of Ludhiana district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at the house of a businessman who was away in Delhi for treatment for some ailment. The explosion took place at around 6 pm when the domestic help, a 12-year-old boy and the owner’s four-year-old son, Pawan, were present. A loud blast was followed by smoke rising from the first floor, drawing the attention of nearby residents. Upon entering, they discovered that debris had fallen near the staircase, injuring the children and the maid when a door collapsed.

All three were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the housemaid’s condition is reported to be critical. Both children too are undergoing treatment. ASI Ravinder Kumar, incharge at Atam Nagar police post confirmed that the police were still unsure of the reason behind the explosion. “We cannot confirm if the blast was caused by a gas cylinder, an air conditioner compressor, a pressure cooker or a mobile phone. It is under investigation. We will have clear details after a thorough inquiry,” he stated.

Rakesh Kumar, a neighbor, stated he rushed into the house after hearing the explosion and found the three lying on the first floor in an injured condition amidst heavy smoke. He raised alarm and rushed the injured to hospital with the help of local residents.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation to determine what triggered the explosion.