Mohali: Two kids among three hurt as JCB overturns

Three people including two boys, aged 8 and 12, were injured after a JCB machine overturned while draining out water from a pond at Jeorheri village on Sunday.

Village sarpanch Manpreet Kaur said the two minors, Ramanpreet Singh (12) and Prabhleen Singh (8) boarded the JCB for a joyride and it then overturned after it slipped in the deep water.

The driver of the JCB, Gurpreet Singh, suffered injuries and is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, while the two boys are out of danger and admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.