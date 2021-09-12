Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Two kids among three hurt as JCB overturns
The JCB overturned after it slipped into the deep water at a Mohali village. (Representative image)
Mohali: Two kids among three hurt as JCB overturns

The JCB machine overturned while draining out water from a pond at a Mohali village; two kids, aged 12 and 8 and the JCB’s driver were injured
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Three people including two boys, aged 8 and 12, were injured after a JCB machine overturned while draining out water from a pond at Jeorheri village on Sunday.

Village sarpanch Manpreet Kaur said the two minors, Ramanpreet Singh (12) and Prabhleen Singh (8) boarded the JCB for a joyride and it then overturned after it slipped in the deep water.

The driver of the JCB, Gurpreet Singh, suffered injuries and is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, while the two boys are out of danger and admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

