2 land in Ludhiana police net for ‘extorting’ money from gang-rape victim

Two accused allegedly forced a gang-rape victim to settle the case with the accused for ₹50,000. The accused later took the money from her and fled. Following the complaint of the rape victim, the Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the IPC and arrested them.

The accused have been identified as Karam Chand alias Babbu of Jamalpur Awana and Budh Ram of Jamalpur.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Prabhjeet Singh Virk stated that the victim filed a complaint on Thursday alleging the accused of extorting money from her. Soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under section 384 of the IPC against the accused and arrested them.

The woman in her complaint stated that she had filed a complaint against Kuldeep and Mani alias Raman for gangraping her and recording a lewd video of her. The woman claimed that the accused Kuldeep promised to marry her. She added that on May 27 the accused along with his aide Mani alias Raman took to a hotel room on a bike. The accused recorded a lewd video of her. The accused gang-raped and locked her in the room and kept the keys with them. On the next day, she managed to steal the keys and fled. Later, she filed a complaint with the police. The police on July 15 lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The woman stated that the accused who were known to her forced her to settle the matter with the gang-rape accused and claimed that she would get ₹50,000 for it. The accused made her sign an affidavit regarding withdrawal of the complaint and submitted the same before the police. She also alleged that the accused had extorted the money from her and fled.

The ADCP added that after filing a gang-rape complaint to the police the woman with the help of a social activist sent complaints to the NHRC also. Meanwhile, the woman had come to a compromise with the accused. The woman moved an application with the police that she doesn’t want to pursue the complaint.

The police had informed the NHRC about the settlement between the complainant and the accused. Sensing the sensitivity of the matter, the NHRC refused to accept the settlement and ordered the police to lodge an FIR against the gangrape accused. Now, the woman alleged that she was forced to settle the matter.