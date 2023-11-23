close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 LeT terrorists held with arms, ammo in Srinagar

2 LeT terrorists held with arms, ammo in Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Officials said that Srinagar Police received information on Tuesday about the movement of suspected terrorists and set up a check post along with a quick response team of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) in NR Colony on the bypass

At least two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists associates from Kupwara were arrested after arms and ammunition, including pistol and grenades, were recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in on the bypass of national highway in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The recovered arms and ammo include two pistols, four magazines, two filler magazines and eight grenades. (ANI)

A police spokesperson said that during the checking , a white Hyundai Santro car was stopped. Although the vehicle occupants tried to flee the spot, they were apprehended.

“During search, the arms and ammunition was recovered and Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone, both residents of Trehgam in Kupwara, were arrested,” the spokesperson said.

The police said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition including two pistols, four magazines, two filler magazines and eight grenades were recovered from their possession. A case was registered at the Batmaloo police station.

