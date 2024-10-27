2 lives snuffed out in two hit-&-run cases in Panchkula

Two hit-and-run incidents claimed the lives of a 58-year-old man and a 36-year-old cafe worker in Panchkula on Friday. As per eyewitnesses, the van, which was going towards Rajpura, collided with the scooter head-on after speeding through a nearby intersection. The impact of the collision caused Gurudas to sustain severe injuries (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first incident, 58-year-old Gurudas Singh was riding an Activa scooter with his sister-in-law, Surinder Kaur, when they were struck by a school van near Gurudwara Nada Sahib around 4:30 pm.

According to Surinder Kaur, they were returning from the gurdwara after paying obeisance when the mishap took place.

As per eyewitnesses, the van, which was going towards Rajpura, collided with the scooter head-on after speeding through a nearby intersection. The impact of the collision caused Gurudas to sustain severe injuries. Bystanders rushed him to CHC Raipur Rani, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The school van sped away after the incident. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (rash or negligent driving not amounting to homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the driver.

36-year-old killed as SUV rams into bike

In the second case, a 36-year-old resident of Khuranz, Jalalabad, Ferozepur, lost his life after a Thar rammed into his motorcycle. The victim, Gurpreet Singh, was returning home from work at a local cafe on Friday night when the incident took place.

According to Gurjinder Singh, Gurpreet’s brother-in-law, he received a distressing call late at night informing him that Gurpreet had died in an accident near Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Upon arriving at the hospital around 6 am, Gurjinder and Sukhvinder confirmed Gurpreet’s identity in the mortuary. They learned that Gurpreet had been involved in a collision with a Thar vehicle while riding his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said the Thar was being driven recklessly at high speed, leading to the fatal crash.

A case under Sections 281 and 106 of BNS has been registered against the unknown driver.