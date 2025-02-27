2 members of Rajasthan-based car-lifting gang nabbed in Zirakpur

Two weeks after a gang of vehicle lifters made off with a Squadron Leader’s Tata Harrier, Zirakpur police arrested two members of the Rajasthan-based gang on Tuesday. The gang had made off with the car of the Indian Air Force officer, posted in Chandigarh,from I-Block, Aerocity, in Mohali on February 9. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Abhishek Yadav, 25, and Narender, 32, were apprehended from Zirakpur, while their mastermind, Manish Solanki, remains at large.

The theft occurred on February 9, when the Indian Air Force officer, posted in Chandigarh, lost his car from I-Block, Aerocity. A police team led by station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon recovered the vehicle from Rajasthan-UP border. “The car was recovered from its sixth buyer,” police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Zirakpur Jaspinder Singh Gill said that the gang specialised in stealing Tata cars using software installed on a laptop. “Solanki, the kingpin, has multiple theft cases registered against him, while Narender has been booked twice in Rajasthan. The trio met in jail and formed the gang,” he added. Efforts are underway to arrest Solanki and recover the laptop, Gill said.

Zirakpur police also arrested five persons with a stolen motorcycle on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Aman, 19, and Narender, 24, of Banur; Irfan, 20, of Dera Bassi, and Joginder, 37, and Gurjant Singh, 23, both residents of Pabhat, Zirakpur.

“We received a tip-off that they were involved in drug peddling, but no contraband was found at the time of arrest. A stolen bike bearing a Chandigarh registration number was recovered from their possession. Gurjant has a criminal record,” DSP Gill stated.

Dhakoli man held with heroin

Dhakoli police arrested a local resident Deepak Sharma with 6 grams of heroin on Tuesday. According to police, Sharma purchased drugs from a peddler in Zirakpur. He has been booked under the NDPS Act at Dhakoli police station.