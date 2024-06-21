 2 members of snatching gang arrested, 11 vehicles, 5 cellphones recovered in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi
2 members of snatching gang arrested, 11 vehicles, 5 cellphones recovered in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2024 10:46 PM IST

The ADCP added that the police recovered five mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession; during questioning the accused confessed that they used to rob commuters of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings

The CIA staff 3 arrested two members of a snatching gang and recovered 11 two-wheelers – including nine bikes, five mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

According to the police the accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to meet their need for the drugs. (iStock)

According to the police the accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to meet their need for the drugs.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar stated that the CIA staff 3 arrested the accused under Railway Bridge, Jassian road, during a special checking. The accused were crossing from the area riding a bike. On seeing the police team, they tried to escape but failed as their bike developed a technical snag.

The ADCP added that the police recovered five mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession. During questioning the accused confessed that they used to rob commuters of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings. They are also involved in vehicle lifting. The police recovered 10 more two-wheelers following the information provided by the accused.

A case under sections 379, 379B and 411 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Salem Tabri Police station. The accused are already facing trial in criminal cases.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 members of snatching gang arrested, 11 vehicles, 5 cellphones recovered in Ludhiana
