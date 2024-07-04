 2 MGNREGA workers killed, eight hurt in Patiala road mishap - Hindustan Times
2 MGNREGA workers killed, eight hurt in Patiala road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jul 04, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Two MGNREGA workers died while eight others were seriously injured when a speeding tractor hit them in Nabha of Patiala district on Wednesday morning. The accident took place in Tunga village when the workers were taking up the maintenance work of the Sirhind choe at around 11 am.

The two injured workers have been shifted to the Government Rajindra Hospital while six were admitted to the Nabha civil hospital. The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Droupadi of Himatpura village and 58-year-old Jarnail Kaur of Tunga village in Nabha.

Nabha Sadar station house officer Gurvinder Singh Sandhu said two accused, identified as Mohit and Gurmel Singh, have been arrested for rash and negligent driving.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 MGNREGA workers killed, eight hurt in Patiala road mishap
