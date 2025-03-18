2 minor among 4 nabbed for stealing 24,000 from car in Panchkula

The culprits were nabbed and money recovered within two hours of receiving the complaint from Ankur Bansal, a government contractor and resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, said police.
The Panchkula Police on Sunday arrested four people, including two juveniles, for stealing ₹24,000 in cash from a parked Toyota Fortuner in Sector 6.
The culprits were nabbed and money recovered within two hours of receiving the complaint from Ankur Bansal, a government contractor and resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, said police.
Bansal stated that he had parked his car in Sector 6, leaving ₹24,000 in cash inside. He had left the car unlocked and upon his return, he found the glove compartment open and the money stolen.
Following his complaint, a case of theft was registered at the Sector 7 police station, and a team led by Sector-6 police post in-charge sub-inspector Rajesh began investigating the matter.
Acting promptly, police apprehended four accused, including two juveniles, aged 11 and 12, within two hours. The other two accused were identified as Govinda, a resident of Indira Colony, and Pankaj, a resident of Rajiv Colony.
The two juveniles were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to the Ambala Juvenile Home. Meanwhile, police recovered the stolen ₹24,000 from Govinda and Pankaj. The duo was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.