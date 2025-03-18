2 minor among 4 nabbed for stealing 24,000 from car in Panchkula

The Panchkula Police on Sunday arrested four people, including two juveniles, for stealing ₹24,000 in cash from a parked Toyota Fortuner in Sector 6. Acting promptly, Panchkula police apprehended four accused, including two juveniles, aged 11 and 12, within two hours. (iStock)

The culprits were nabbed and money recovered within two hours of receiving the complaint from Ankur Bansal, a government contractor and resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, said police.

Bansal stated that he had parked his car in Sector 6, leaving ₹24,000 in cash inside. He had left the car unlocked and upon his return, he found the glove compartment open and the money stolen.

Following his complaint, a case of theft was registered at the Sector 7 police station, and a team led by Sector-6 police post in-charge sub-inspector Rajesh began investigating the matter.

Acting promptly, police apprehended four accused, including two juveniles, aged 11 and 12, within two hours. The other two accused were identified as Govinda, a resident of Indira Colony, and Pankaj, a resident of Rajiv Colony.

The two juveniles were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to the Ambala Juvenile Home. Meanwhile, police recovered the stolen ₹24,000 from Govinda and Pankaj. The duo was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.