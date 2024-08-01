2 minor girls, 24-year-old woman raped in Ludhiana

A total of three rape cases were reported in the city on Wednesday. Two minors were sexually assaulted by the neighbours and a 24-year-old woman was raped on the pretext of marriage. A total of three rape cases were reported in the city on Wednesday. (HT File)

In the first case, the Division Number 2 police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by the minor’s father. The accused was identified as Ranjit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant told police said that on Wednesday, his daughter complained of severe stomachache and they took her to a doctor, who informed them that she had been sexually assaulted. On being asked, the minor said the accused befriended her a few months ago and they would talk to each other over the phone. The girl added that the accused called her to his rented accommodation and raped her repeatedly.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have registered an FIR under Section 65 (1) (rape on woman under sixteen years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the second case, Meharban police booked a man for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Altaf Shaiekh, 25, is the minor’s neighbour. The girl used to stay alone at home as her parents and elder sister worked.

The police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Police said the accused is married.

In her complaint, the minor’s mother said her daughter had been unwell for the past few days and on Wednesday, she took her to a doctor. The doctor said the minor was four-month pregnant. On being asked, the girl said the accused, who lives in their labour quarter, raped her several times.

ASI Radhey Sham, who is investigating the case, said that the accused is married and assaulted the minor when she was alone at home. A hunt is on to arrest the accused, he added.

In the third case, the Shimlapuri police registered a zero FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC following a complaint by a 24-year-old woman. The FIR was registered against Sukhveer Singh of Bathinda.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the woman recorded her statement with the police on July 31.

She alleged that on June 17, 2023, the accused picked her up from a furniture store near Gill Bridge of Sidhwan Canal and took her to a hotel in Mohali. The complainant said the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage and later, the accused refused to marry her.

The SI added that as the incident occurred in Mohali, the police registered a zero FIR and sent the matter to Mohali police.