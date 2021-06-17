2 months on, Ludhiana gyms off to a slack start

With lockdown restrictions easing, gymnasiums across the district reopened on Wednesday, after two months of closure, to a low turnout.

As per the latest directions, gymnasiums can reopen at 50% capacity, provided they vaccinate their staff and ensure that Covid protocols such as thorough sanitisation, use of face masks and social distancing are followed.

Gymnasium owners are optimistic that business will gradually get back on track and are relieved to have a chance to reach break-even point after being out of business for months.

There are around 800 gymnasiums across Ludhiana, which have incurred losses during the lockdown, says Gym Ekta Welfare Association president Monu Sabharwal. “The footfall was low on the first day as people are afraid to step out. We are encouraging our customers to vaccinate themselves and follow all precautions while in the gymnasium. We have set up batches to stagger customers’ entry and prevent crowding,” he said.

The proprietor of Concept Fitness Gymnasium, Model Town market, Simardeep Ahluwalia, said, “We were struggling to bear fixed charges such as rent, staff salaries and power bills. With customers beginning to trickle in, we will at least be able to meet our expenses, if not make a profit right away.”

A gymnasium goer, Chanpreet Singh of Kundan Nagar, said it was high time that fitness centres were allowed to open as people were facing health issues such as obesity while staying cooped up at home. “People are well aware of the risk and will take all precautions to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Singh.

Confused by contradictory orders issued by the state government last week, many gymnasiums had opened their doors on June 14. The government had ordered closure of gymnasiums on April 20 amid a spurt in coronavirus cases across the state. Gymnasium owners had been demanding that the order be rolled back since the last week of May citing losses.