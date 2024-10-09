2 more fraud cases against realtor Bajwa in Kharar

The Kharar police have registered two more cheating cases against Mohali-based realtor Jarnail Singh Bajwa for alleged property fraud. With this, Bajwa, the managing director of Sunny Enclave housing project in Mohali, is now facing 54 such cases filed by investors. The first case registered on Monday was filed by Baljit Singh of Mohali who alleged that Bajwa did not give him showrooms in Sunny Enclave in lieu of land sold to him in Jandpur. (HT)

The first case registered on Monday was filed by Baljit Singh of Mohali who alleged that Bajwa did not give him showrooms in Sunny Enclave in lieu of land sold to him in Jandpur. In his complaint to the Kharar City police station, he mentioned that Bajwa had promised him multiple showrooms in Sunny Enclave so he sold his land to him. “Later, he sold the promised property to someone else,” Singh alleged.

After the complaint was probed by the Mohali SP (investigation), the Kharar police booked Bajwa under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The second case was lodged by Nitish Bhanot of Guru Nanakpura Colony in Jalandhar who alleged that Bajwa took ₹32 lakh from him for a flat in Kharar but he neither gave him possession nor refunded the money. After a probe by SP (investigation), the police booked the realtor.

“We are investigating more complaints received against Bajwa. After probing the same, we are registering cases,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, a local court on Tuesday dismissed a bail application of Jarnail Singh Bajwa in connection with another cheating case that was registered against him and others at the Punjab state crime police station in Mohali on July 29. Last week, the same court of judicial magistrate (first class) Ajit Atri had rejected nine bail pleas of Bajwa in connection with separate cases registered in the NRI police station of Mohali.

Bajwa was arrested on August 29 after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) summoned the Punjab director general of police, seeking details of cases registered against the developer and about the status of the investigation done by the Punjab cops.

In a relief for the realtor, the apex court had on October 4 stayed the HC orders on attachment of properties. On October 1, the HC had ordered attachment of properties at 30 odd locations, except his house in Sector 71. Prior to this, the court had also ordered freezing of 52 bank accounts held by him and firms M/s Bajwa Developers Limited and Bajwa Land Developers and Promoters Private Limited.

Bajwa had approached the apex court stating that during the pendency of a plea, he was arrested on August 29 and the high court enlarged the scope of the petition, resulting in the aforementioned orders.

The apex court stayed the high court orders till the next date of hearing (December 2), observing, “We find that the high court has passed further directions in the matter by expanding the scope of the petitions.”