2 more workers injured in Karnal cracker factory blast succumb
Two more workers injured in the Karnal firecracker factory blast succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday, taking the death toll to three.
The victims, Vijay Kumar, 25, and Kumar Swamy, 28, both residents of Tamil Nadu, were admitted to a private hospital with 100% burns soon after the incident on Tuesday night. Another worker, Bala Kumar, 24, had died on the spot. The condition of their injured colleague Pandi Selvam, who also sustained 100% burns, is critical.
Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the bodies had been sent for the postmortem and their family members had been informed.
The reason for the blast in the factory, which stands on Ghoghripur Road, is yet to be ascertained. The explosion was so forceful that a major portion of the building collapsed.
Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said a committee has been formed to probe the incident and action will be taken as per the findings.
The blast took place around 9.30 pm when the workers were inside the factory located on the Ghogripur road in Karnal.
