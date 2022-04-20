Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
2 new Covid cases detected in district Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Wednesday
On April 19, eight Covid cases were reported in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspoondent, Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Wednesday. There were 22 active cases in the district on Wednesday.

Ludhiana A manager at a city-based hotel escaped after taking 3.15 lakh cash from his workplace. The incident, which took place on April 15, came to light after the hotel owner found the packet of cash missing. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Munish Rai of Prakash Nagar of Jawaddi Kalan, the owner of hotel Silver Stone on Dugri Road. The accused has been identified as Prem Singh of Sunet, who was working in the hotel since 2016. A case under Section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 381 (theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Ludhiana Two persons were caught gambling and 1.41 lakh recovered from their possession following a raid at Brown Town hotel on the basis of a tip-off on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Paramjit Singh of Rari Mohalla and Jaspreet Singh of Prem Nagar, Islamganj. Division Number 3 station house officer, sub-inspector Jasvir Kaur said the team had got a tip-off that the accused were playing cards using a large sum of money. Following this, a team was dispatched to the hotel, and the accused were caught red-handed. A case under Section 13-3-67 of Gambling Act was registered.

Ludhiana An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly stealing 95,000 from the cash counter of Subway food outlet at Pavilion Mall on the complaint of franchise owner Amrinder Singh, a resident of Urban Estate on Chandigarh Road. A case under Section 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Ludhiana Four persons were arrested with two stolen motorcycles and phones from Dhandra Road on Tuesday evening. The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, Rajveer Singh, Rajdeep Singh and Manvir Singh. They were nabbed following a tip-off. The accused are already facing cases of vehicle-lifting.

Ludhiana Public Action Committee (PAC) on Wednesday lodged a complaint against mayor Balkar Singh Sadhu, MC commissioner Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal, nodal health officer Vipal Malhotra and others. PAC accused officials of allegedly disobeying directions of National Green Tribunal and other law enforcement agencies, framing incorrect record with intent to cause injury to public as well as affecting public health negatively in active connivance with each other.

