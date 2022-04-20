2 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Wednesday. There were 22 active cases in the district on Wednesday.
-
Form guidelines to prevent communal clashes: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Amid political parties raising the religious pitch, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar has asked the central and state governments to formulate guidelines to rein in the violence linked to the religious or communal aspect. He added that when some saints said something in the dharma sansad, they were also arrested. He added that in the last few days, two types of groups were coming forward.
-
Discontent among residents as PMC charges higher tax for new properties
As the tax for the financial year 2022-23 has been multiple times higher for new properties compared to older ones in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, there is growing discontent among the residents who have demanded parity. Smaller flats built recently are charged three to four times higher tax by PMC compared to bigger and older ones in the same localities, say, residents.
-
Mumbai’s case positivity exceeds 1%, first time since February
The city's daily test positivity rate crossed 1% on Wednesday, first time in more than two months, with 98 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 10,58,060. Of the 9,514 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the TPR stands at 1.03%. After the third wave receded, the positivity rate had gone below 1% on February 12, following which there was a downward trend in the city.
-
As fight over Kanjurmarg drags on, Metro eyes third option for depot
Mumbai Almost three years after the Maharashtra government decided to move the Metro-3 car depot from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, it has failed to materialise the plan as the central government has claimed ownership of the Kanjurmarg land. As the matter of the ownership is currently in court, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said that it has started looking for a third option to construct the depot.
-
Why Ola, Uber drivers in Delhi postponed strike for 15 days
Drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola have postponed their strike for 15 days after the Delhi government's assurance that their demands for subsidy on CNG and revision of fare would be looked into. The strike began on Monday causing. However, there was a respite for commuters as autorickshaws were plying on city roads. The president of Sarvodaya Drivers' Welfare Association, Ravi Rathore, said the strike has been postponed for a fortnight.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics