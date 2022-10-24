2 of family die after consuming poisonous substance
Published on Oct 24, 2022 01:14 AM IST
The 60-year-old man and his 43-year-old son died during treatment, while the latter’s 10-year-old son was battling for life at a hospital
: Two members of a family allegedly ended their lives by consuming some poisonous substance, while the condition of the third is critical in Jind district, police said. The 60-year-old man and his 43-year-old son died during treatment, while the latter’s 10-year-old son was battling for life at a hospital. Naresh, investigating officer at Sadar Narwana police station, said “the reason behind this extreme step is yet to be ascertained and we are investigating the case.”
