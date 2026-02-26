2 Panchkula residents duped of ₹6L in online frauds; FIR lodged

The cybercrime police have registered two FIRs in separate cases of online fraud, in which victims were duped of over ₹6 lakh. Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

In the first case, a resident of Abhaypur village, was allegedly cheated of ₹3.83 lakh. On October 16, 2025, while he was at a shop in Sector 12A, he received multiple OTPs on his phone, followed by text messages regarding transactions made using those OTPs. When he visited his bank branch in Sector 11, he was informed that a loan had been processed on his bank account. He subsequently lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal, following which an FIR was registered.

In another case, a government school teacher from Sector 23, was duped of ₹2.3 lakh. On October 31, 2025, she was searching online for the contact number of a liver specialist. After dialing a number found on Google, she was told she would receive a call from another number. A man, who identified himself as Yogesh, asked her to transfer ₹10. Although she was unable to complete the payment, she later received a message stating that ₹1.32 lakh had been debited from her account. Subsequently, multiple transactions were carried out on November 1, amounting to ₹2.3 lakh. She then filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal, and an FIR has been registered.