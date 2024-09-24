2 peddlers held with 3kg opium, kingpin operating from jail

The Jalandhar rural police busted a drug racket that was being run from Nabha jail and arrested two peddlers in this connection. They also recovered 3kg opium from the accused. The duo were carrying the opium in a bag. (HT File)

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Hoshiarpur and Mandeep Singh of Ludhiana.

The duo were arrested as part of routine patrolling and checking operation near Dussehra Ground Chowk, Alawalpur, said Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

“On being signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee, abandoning a bag. The police apprehended the duo and searched a bag they were carrying. Around 3kg opium stacked in separate envelopes was found,” the SSP said.

An FIR under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Adampur police station.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said: “During investigation, Amandeep confessed that his brother Deepak, who is presently lodged in Nabha jail, was operating the opium business from inside the prison.”

“The kingpin who is operating from the jail has also been nominated in the case. The arrested accused will be produced in the local court and police remand will be sought to further investigate their connections and uncover additional links in the drug supply chain,” the SSP added.