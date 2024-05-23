2 pilgrims die, 20 hurt as bus crashes into stationary truck in Samrala

Two women were killed, and 20 others suffered injuries after an Amritsar-bound tourist bus rammed into a trailer truck parked on the highway near Chehlan in Samrala on Wednesday morning. Two women were killed, and 20 others suffered injuries after an Amritsar-bound tourist bus rammed into a trailer truck parked on the highway near Chehlan in Samrala on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)

Police initiated a rescue operation after receiving information about the mishap and rushed the victims to hospital. The impact of the collision was so strong that the bus was ripped apart.

However, two passengers, Meenakshi, 51, and Saroj Bala, 54, both residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to their injuries. Five of the passengers who suffered grievous injuries have been referred to various hospitals in Ludhiana, while 15 others have been admitted to the civil hospital, Samrala.

Rishabh, one of the injured passengers, said all were tourists from Madhya Pradesh on Char Dham yatra. After visiting Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, they were heading towards Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. While heading towards Amritsar via Ludhiana, the bus rammed into a trailer truck parked on the highway around 5.30 am.

Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the collision, not allowing them to brace themselves for impact, leading to injuries, he added.

The passersby and locals came for their help and initiated a rescue operation.

The district administration arranged to send the bodies of two victims to Indore in ambulance. According to officials, the injured will be sent to hospitals in their native places.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh stated that the trailer truck broke down on the road. The driver parked the same on the roadside but did not put any reflector on it, causing a mishap. After the mishap the driver of the truck escaped from the spot. The Samrala police lodged an FIR against the accused.