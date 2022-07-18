Ludhiana | 2 rainwater harvesting wells set up in Gol market to prevent waterlogging

With an aim to recharge groundwater and bring relief to shopkeepers from waterlogging during the rainy season, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) established two rainwater harvesting wells in a park at Gol market in Model Town.

The move has been undertaken on the recommendations of area councillor Parvinder Lapran under a ongoing project for beautification of the park. The department is currently working to attach the drain lines of the area with the pits, half of which have already been attached.

The pits have been covered and drain lines have been attached with them by laying underground pipes.

Lapran said shopkeepers used to face a lot of problems due to waterlogging during the monsoon, therefore, they planned to establish rainwater harvesting wells in the area that would also help in recharging the groundwater.

“ A number of drain lines have already been attached with the pits, which have a huge capacity to store rainwater and the work to attach the remaining lines is underway. The wells have been made operational, providing relief in terms of rainwater accumulation in the market area. We are working to develop nine parks of the ward, including the park in Gol market, at a cost of around ₹1.8-crore and the wells have been established under this project only. Trees worth around ₹10 lakh will also be planted in the parks and other areas of the ward for beautification,’ Lapran said.

President of Model Town market association Amarjit Singh said, “We have been facing difficulties due to waterlogging for a long time and establishment of the wells is a major relief for shopkeepers. Waterlogging has not been witnessed in the market during the rainfall witnessed in the recent past.”