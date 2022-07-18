Ludhiana | 2 rainwater harvesting wells set up in Gol market to prevent waterlogging
With an aim to recharge groundwater and bring relief to shopkeepers from waterlogging during the rainy season, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) established two rainwater harvesting wells in a park at Gol market in Model Town.
The move has been undertaken on the recommendations of area councillor Parvinder Lapran under a ongoing project for beautification of the park. The department is currently working to attach the drain lines of the area with the pits, half of which have already been attached.
The pits have been covered and drain lines have been attached with them by laying underground pipes.
Lapran said shopkeepers used to face a lot of problems due to waterlogging during the monsoon, therefore, they planned to establish rainwater harvesting wells in the area that would also help in recharging the groundwater.
“ A number of drain lines have already been attached with the pits, which have a huge capacity to store rainwater and the work to attach the remaining lines is underway. The wells have been made operational, providing relief in terms of rainwater accumulation in the market area. We are working to develop nine parks of the ward, including the park in Gol market, at a cost of around ₹1.8-crore and the wells have been established under this project only. Trees worth around ₹10 lakh will also be planted in the parks and other areas of the ward for beautification,’ Lapran said.
President of Model Town market association Amarjit Singh said, “We have been facing difficulties due to waterlogging for a long time and establishment of the wells is a major relief for shopkeepers. Waterlogging has not been witnessed in the market during the rainfall witnessed in the recent past.”
-
240 players from Ludhiana take part in trials for sports wing
A total of 240 players from local colleges, affiliated with Panjab University, participated in the trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium here for admissions in different sports wings in the district. Players, including 224 boys and 16 girls, gave trials for 18 games, including hockey, judo, football, cycling, badminton, gymnastics, table tennis, etc. According to the officials, the trials would continue on July 19.
-
U.P. govt initiative: Covid-19 orphans to be provided special counselling
“One of the initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government – the first of its kind in the country – is focused on trauma-informed approach to mental and emotional health treatment. The state government has taken the step to aid those children now living with a permanent void and profound grief after losing their parents during the pandemic,” a press statement from the state government read.
-
CM Eknath Shinde scraps appointments, stays development funds approved by MVA
Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday cancelled the appointment of all the government-run corporations, boards and committees. Shinde also stayed funds for development approved since April last year by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government but tenders are yet to be issued. Issued the orders to this effect on Monday.
-
Edu dept keeps lakhs of students waiting for Class 11 admissions in Pune
One month since declaration of results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and lakhs of students are still waiting for the centralised online admission process for Class 11 to begin. The state education department has said that the reason for the delay is that CBSE board results are not yet out and CBSE students constitute around 6% of the total admissions to Class 11.
-
Ludhiana | Grocer held with 6.22 quintal of ‘sub-standard salt’
A grocer, who runs his shop in Nanak Nagar near the old vegetable market, was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling sub-standard salt by labelling it as an iodized salt of a reputed Indian multinational company. The police recovered 6.22 quintal of salt from him. The samples of the salt have been sent to a lab for tests.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics