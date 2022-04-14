2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days
New York: In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month.
The consulate general of India in New York said in a tweet that the “assault on two Sikh gentlemen in Richmond Hills, New York” is deplorable. “We have approached the local authorities and New York City Police Department in the matter,” the consulate said. A police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested.
Community-based civil and human rights organisation The Sikh Coalition said that the two Sikh individuals were attacked and robbed in Richmond Hill, Queens on Tuesday. The attack happened “very close” to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.
The attack on the two individuals came on the same day as the shooting on a Brooklyn subway that injured 16 people, 10 of whom received gunshot wounds and left five other in critical but stable condition.
The Sikh Coalition said that out of respect for their privacy, it was not sharing the names or images of the two Sikh individuals, who are responsive and getting medical care. However, video footage shared on social media showed the two individuals surrounded by and being attended to by locals and police personnel. One of the injured is seeing sitting on the side of the road, while another is standing next to him, covering his injury near his eye with a cloth. In the video, the two Sikh men are seen without turbans on their head.
“Law enforcement believes both men were targeted for being Sikh, and the attacks are being investigated as anti-Sikh hate crimes,” the Sikh Coalition said.
NY State assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said there has been an alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years.
SGPC condemns attack
AMRITSAR: Terming the attack hate crime, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing crimes against Sikhs abroad.
In a statement, Dhami said: “It is unfortunate that hate crimes against the community are increasing. The Government of India should ensure safety of Sikhs residing abroad.”
He said the Sikh community prays for the welfare of all and it remains on the forefront during crisis in any part of the world. HTC
-
Six injured in Odisha communal clash
Official said a group of people of Dibyasinghprasad village of Khurda district carrying Goddess Mangala in a procession were attacked by 20-30 people from minority community on Wednesday afternoon. During Jhamu Jatra, devotees walk on burning charcoal to complete their vow and collect sacred water from river or water bodies and pray to goddess. Protesting the attack, the people in the procession staged dharna in front of the Khurda town police station and demanded action.
-
Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state
Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday. Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.
-
Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement
The National Investigation Agency, probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand's statement. According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force were behind the killing. The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada.
-
Average vote share of winners in Punjab polls stood at 43.8%: ADR
New Delhi: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72% as compared to 77% in the previous election in 2017. The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.
-
Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’
Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination. V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday. C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon. Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.
