2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days

New York: In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month.

The consulate general of India in New York said in a tweet that the “assault on two Sikh gentlemen in Richmond Hills, New York” is deplorable. “We have approached the local authorities and New York City Police Department in the matter,” the consulate said. A police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested.

Community-based civil and human rights organisation The Sikh Coalition said that the two Sikh individuals were attacked and robbed in Richmond Hill, Queens on Tuesday. The attack happened “very close” to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.

The attack on the two individuals came on the same day as the shooting on a Brooklyn subway that injured 16 people, 10 of whom received gunshot wounds and left five other in critical but stable condition.

The Sikh Coalition said that out of respect for their privacy, it was not sharing the names or images of the two Sikh individuals, who are responsive and getting medical care. However, video footage shared on social media showed the two individuals surrounded by and being attended to by locals and police personnel. One of the injured is seeing sitting on the side of the road, while another is standing next to him, covering his injury near his eye with a cloth. In the video, the two Sikh men are seen without turbans on their head.

“Law enforcement believes both men were targeted for being Sikh, and the attacks are being investigated as anti-Sikh hate crimes,” the Sikh Coalition said.

NY State assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said there has been an alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years.

SGPC condemns attack

AMRITSAR: Terming the attack hate crime, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing crimes against Sikhs abroad.

In a statement, Dhami said: “It is unfortunate that hate crimes against the community are increasing. The Government of India should ensure safety of Sikhs residing abroad.”

He said the Sikh community prays for the welfare of all and it remains on the forefront during crisis in any part of the world. HTC