Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days
chandigarh news

2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days

Earlier, an elderly man belonging to the community was attacked in the same neighbourhood, a Sikh-American advocacy group said
In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month. (Screen grab)
In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month. (Screen grab)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India

New York: In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month.

The consulate general of India in New York said in a tweet that the “assault on two Sikh gentlemen in Richmond Hills, New York” is deplorable. “We have approached the local authorities and New York City Police Department in the matter,” the consulate said. A police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested.

Community-based civil and human rights organisation The Sikh Coalition said that the two Sikh individuals were attacked and robbed in Richmond Hill, Queens on Tuesday. The attack happened “very close” to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.

The attack on the two individuals came on the same day as the shooting on a Brooklyn subway that injured 16 people, 10 of whom received gunshot wounds and left five other in critical but stable condition.

The Sikh Coalition said that out of respect for their privacy, it was not sharing the names or images of the two Sikh individuals, who are responsive and getting medical care. However, video footage shared on social media showed the two individuals surrounded by and being attended to by locals and police personnel. One of the injured is seeing sitting on the side of the road, while another is standing next to him, covering his injury near his eye with a cloth. In the video, the two Sikh men are seen without turbans on their head.

“Law enforcement believes both men were targeted for being Sikh, and the attacks are being investigated as anti-Sikh hate crimes,” the Sikh Coalition said.

NY State assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said there has been an alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years.

SGPC condemns attack

AMRITSAR: Terming the attack hate crime, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing crimes against Sikhs abroad.

In a statement, Dhami said: “It is unfortunate that hate crimes against the community are increasing. The Government of India should ensure safety of Sikhs residing abroad.”

He said the Sikh community prays for the welfare of all and it remains on the forefront during crisis in any part of the world. HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Internet will remain suspended in Khurda district till 10 am Thursday.

    Six injured in Odisha communal clash

    Official said a group of people of Dibyasinghprasad village of Khurda district carrying Goddess Mangala in a procession were attacked by 20-30 people from minority community on Wednesday afternoon. During Jhamu Jatra, devotees walk on burning charcoal to complete their vow and collect sacred water from river or water bodies and pray to goddess. Protesting the attack, the people in the procession staged dharna in front of the Khurda town police station and demanded action.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday.

    Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state

    Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday. Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.

  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record his statement.

    Temple priest, minor’s killing: NIA summons Cong leader Mand to record statement

    The National Investigation Agency, probing the January 31, 2021, killing of a temple priest and a 15-year-old girl at Bhar Singhpura village in Phillaur, has summoned a Congress leader from Ludhiana on April 18 to record Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand's statement. According to the police, activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force were behind the killing. The government had in 2020 attached the properties of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar, who is living in Canada.

  • The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.

    Average vote share of winners in Punjab polls stood at 43.8%: ADR

    New Delhi: The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8%, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72% as compared to 77% in the previous election in 2017. The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.

  • Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination.

    Central varsity of Punjab registrar suspended for ‘misconduct, insubordination’

    Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, has suspended registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra on the charges of misconduct and insubordination. V-C Prof Raghuvendra P Tewari did not respond to the repeated calls and messages on Wednesday. C ordered the suspension of Mundra and stated that a chargesheet would follow soon. Denying the charges, Mundra said he was being victimised for raising charges of corruption by a few university officials.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out