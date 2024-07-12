2 thieves make off with 8 kg silver from temple in Mohali’s Phase 5

Two unidentified thieves broke into a temple in Phase 5, Mohali, during the wee hours of Thursday and stole 8 kg silver from around the Shivling. The theft was captured in CCTV cameras installed on the temple premises. The CCTV footage in Mohali police possession shows the two thieves moving inside the temple, wearing helmets and covering their faces. (HT Photo)

As per police, the thieves broke the locks of the gate, entered the premises, attempted to move the CCTV cameras to the other side and stole the silver placed around the Shivling, all in between 2.20 am and 3 am.

Temple priest Sudhir Shastri said the temple’s caretaker woke him up early in the morning and informed him about the theft. They promptly alerted police and the temple management committee. He said a similar incident had occurred five years ago, when thieves stole 5 kg silver.

In the current incident, the thieves, with similar appearances, wearing helmets and covering their faces, are suspected to be the same individuals.

He alleged that police had not taken any action on their previous complaint. The CCTV footage in police possession shows the two thieves moving inside the temple, wearing helmets and covering their faces.

According to the investigating officer of the case, police are investigating the matter and are yet to register a first information report (FIR).