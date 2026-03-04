2 wanted in property dealer’s murder held after encounter in Haryana’s Rohtak

On Monday, Rohtak police arrested two accused allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of a property dealer after a brief exchange of fire, officials said. Two country-made pistols, three live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The accused — Pradeep alias Monu Dagar, a resident of Delhi, and his aide Sombir Kumar, a native of Madina village in Rohtak — sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and were admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak for treatment.

Rohtak superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said the victim, property dealer Satyawan, a resident of Kheri Sadh village, was out on bail in a murder case when he was abducted on February 20 from near Kharawar outer bypass while returning from Sampla tehsil.

His bullet-riddled car was later found abandoned on the outskirts of Kheri Sadh village, after which the family lodged a missing person’s complaint. A special investigation team was constituted, and two other accused — Manjeet alias Mafia of Bapora village in Bhiwani and Manish of Bhali village in Rohtak — were arrested earlier.

On February 24, Satyawan’s body was recovered from the Jawahar Lal Nehru Canal based on information provided by the arrested accused, the SP said.

Bhoria said the murder resulted from an old rivalry. The victim had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2018 murder case by a local court and had challenged the verdict in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He secured bail about six months ago and was out of jail at the time of the incident.

According to police, Dagar has previous murder cases registered at Sampla police station in 2009 and 2010, and an Arms Act case at City police station in Rohtak in 2015. The other accused, Sombir, was previously booked in an attempt-to-murder case in Kaithal in 2021 and a theft case in Karnal in 2014.