2 weeks on, Mohali police website still non-functional

The district residents are facing inconvenience as the official website of Mohali police remains non-functional for the past two weeks.

The website, commonly used by the public to access phone numbers of station house officers (SHOs), Moharrir head constables (MHCs), and other officials, is not loading properly. Several users reported that key sections, including police station-wise contact details, are either inaccessible or not opening at all.

“Earlier, we used to check the Mohali police website to find the MHC number or the direct contact of the concerned police station. Now the website is not working, and we only know the emergency number 112,” said Komal, a local resident.

Another resident said that after dialling 112, they are asked to contact the respective police station directly which gets difficult given the non-functional website. “But without the website, it becomes difficult to find the correct number. People are forced to physically visit the police station for basic information,” he said.

Responding to the matter, Mohali senior superintendent of police said,“We have taken note of the issue with the Mohali police website. The concerned teams are working to resolve it at the earliest so that public access to information is restored.”

SP headquarters Mohali, Mohit Aggrawal, said the disruption is due to a technical issue. “There is some technical problem with the website. Our teams are working to resolve it, and it will be restored soon,” he said.

The website remained inaccessible till the time of filing this report.