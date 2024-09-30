Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 women behind theft at DSP’s house held from Bihar

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Sep 30, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Wife of DSP Sarabjit Singh hired the two women without verification who fled the very next day following which gold ornaments worth ₹22 lakh were found missing.

Eight days after two conwomen, who posed as domestic help, stole gold ornaments worth 22 lakh from the residence of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), the Bathinda police managed to track them from Bihar. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal on Sunday said accused Bunti Kumari and Ruby Devi were apprehended from Bhagalpur on September 26. They were identified through CCTV footage.

Investigators suspect the women have been involved in similar crimes in other states.
Investigators suspect the women have been involved in similar crimes in other states.

“The accused hail from Lucknow. On September 18, these women contacted the family of DSP Sarabjit Singh at his private residence and offered to work as domestic help. As the DSP’s wife was looking for a maid, she hired the two women without any verification. The very next day, the woman found the valuables missing when the two maids did not turn up for work,” said the SSP.

The SSP stated that according to the complainant, he was planning his son’s marriage and the gold and diamond jewellery was kept at home as a part of the preparations. She said the accused were nabbed with the assistance of counter-intelligence officials. Investigators suspect the women have been involved in similar crimes in other states.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On