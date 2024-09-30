2 women behind theft at DSP’s house held from Bihar

Eight days after two conwomen, who posed as domestic help, stole gold ornaments worth ₹22 lakh from the residence of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), the Bathinda police managed to track them from Bihar. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal on Sunday said accused Bunti Kumari and Ruby Devi were apprehended from Bhagalpur on September 26. They were identified through CCTV footage. Investigators suspect the women have been involved in similar crimes in other states.

“The accused hail from Lucknow. On September 18, these women contacted the family of DSP Sarabjit Singh at his private residence and offered to work as domestic help. As the DSP’s wife was looking for a maid, she hired the two women without any verification. The very next day, the woman found the valuables missing when the two maids did not turn up for work,” said the SSP.

The SSP stated that according to the complainant, he was planning his son’s marriage and the gold and diamond jewellery was kept at home as a part of the preparations. She said the accused were nabbed with the assistance of counter-intelligence officials. Investigators suspect the women have been involved in similar crimes in other states.