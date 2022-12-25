2 workers killed in e-waste factory fire in Chamba

Two workers were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in an e-waste processing factory in the industrial area in Hatli Pahchayat of Chowari subdivision in Chamba district late on Friday.

The victims are Vivekanand Mehto of Bihar and Suraj Kumar of Nepal. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the fire broke out around 10:30 pm due to a short circuit.

At the time of the incident, five people were sleeping in the factory premises of which three were rescued by locals people. Fire tenders were called from Kangra, and firefighters had a tough time in controlling the blaze.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the incident and directed the local administration to provide every possible help to victims’ families. “I am saddened by the news of the tragic death of two labourers due to a short circuit in the e-waste processing factory in Hatli panchayat of Chamba. We all pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this loss. The local administration has been instructed to provide all possible help to the victims’ family,” Sukhu said.

Meanwhile, Shahpur legislator Kewal Singh Pathania also visited the spot and inspected the relief works. He said a probe has been ordered into the incident and the local administration has been directed to ensure the rehabilitation of the affected people.