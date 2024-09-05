2 years on, Nestle yet to pay 1.16 cr to Moga MC

Slug: Wastewater treatment charges The Nestle’s manufacturing unit in Moga has failed to pay ₹ 1.16 crore as charges for wastewater treatment at the sewerage treatment plant (STP) since June 2022. (HT File)

The municipal corporation (MC), Moga, on Thursday issued a notice to Nestle India Limited, Moga, to deposit the pending charges for the wastewater treatment immediately.

“This is to inform you that you are disposing of the wastewater in the Bageanan Pond Chowk. The Moga municipal corporation sends this wastewater to the STP through disposal. You are required to deposit the charges for the treatment of disposed wastewater to the Moga MC. According to the notices issued earlier, you are required to pay ₹1.16 crore to the Moga MC. Immediately deposit this amount at the office of the Moga MC,” the notice reads.

Sarangpreet Singh Aujla, additional commissioner, MC, Moga, said Nestle discharges wastewater in the STP maintained by the Moga MC. “The wastewater is treated in the STP for which the unit concerned is required to pay charges. Nestle has not paid the wastewater treatment charges since June 2022. We have been sending continuous reminders to Nestle but they have not deposited the amount yet. We will initiate further action if the if they fail to deposit the charges,” he said.

Harvinder Singh, PRO, Nestle, said, “This is a 14-year-old issue going on between Nestle and the Moga MC. We are in communication with them. We have been paying Moga MC under other heads. The unit pays ₹1.5 crore electricity bill every month. It’s just a small issue, which will be resolved.”