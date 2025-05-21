2 youth snatch woman’s gold chain in Kharar

Two youths snatched a woman’s gold chain in the busy Gillco Valley market area of Kharar, late Monday evening. A screen grab of the footage showing an unidentified man snatching woman’s chain in Kharar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As per the police, the incident took place at around 8.15 pm, when the woman, Bharti had come to the market with her daughter to get her spectacles repaired, was targeted. The snatchers fled the scene after grabbing the chain, even colliding with another motorcycle in the process.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camers installed at a nearby shop. The victim has lodged a complaint at the Kharar City police station. The police have obtained the CCTV footage and launched a search for the accused.

Despite the presence of a large crowd, the snatchers managed to escape without being stopped. The woman kept shouting for help, but no one intervened.

Yogeshan, the victim’s husband, said that they live in Sector 127, Gillco Valley, and he runs a mobile shop. Around 8 pm, Bharti had taken their younger daughter to the nearby market to get her spectacles repaired.

According to the CCTV footage, a youth wearing an orange turban and holding a packet in his hand was seen standing near the turn, observing passersby and seemingly searching for a soft target. Bharti arrived with her daughter, who was riding a small bicycle while Bharti held it from behind.

As soon as Bharti turned the corner, the youth suddenly lunged from behind and snatched her gold chain — weighing approximately two tolas — from her neck. Shocked by the sudden attack, Bharti lost her grip on her daughter’s bicycle handle and momentarily froze, focusing on her daughter. Meanwhile, the snatcher ran towards a waiting motorcycle.

His accomplice, who was wearing a black turban and had covered his face with a handkerchief, was already on a running motorcycle. After the snatching, both sped off.

Despite the crowd, the snatcher collided with another biker while fleeing — yet no one tried to apprehend him. The entire act was captured clearly on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop.

The police have registered the case against unknown persons.

Teen’s iPhone snatched in Panchkula

Panchkula A 19-year-old girl lost her Apple iPhone to a snatcher on the dividing road of Sector 4 and 11 on Monday.

The victim, Chandni, in her complaint to the police, said she hails from district Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) and works as a cook in Sector 4. She added that the incident took place around 12.20 pm when she was standing near a juice vendor, waiting for her order. As she took out her phone from her pocket, a man standing nearby snatched it and quickly ran away towards Sector 11. Despite chasing him, she was unable to catch him.

The Sector 5 police station has registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is investigating the matter.