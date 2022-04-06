2 yrs on, Chandigarh’s land pooling policy for villages hangs fire
With limited contiguous vacant land available in Chandigarh’s villages and lots of constructions already having taken place outside the lal dora, the UT administration’s attempts at bringing out a comprehensive land-pooling policy has hit a major roadblock. UT had initiated the process of formulating the policy a couple of years ago, but it still remains on the drawing board.
The aim was to bring development in city’s villages in line with those of other sectors and proceed with the formulation and implementation of village development plan as envisaged under the Chandigarh Master Plan. Notably, in the last municipal corporation general House meeting, councillors cutting across party lines passed a resolution and asked the administration to bring land pooling policy for the erstwhile villages.
“The process of formulation of a land-pooling policy has turned out to be a very complex affair. There is hardly any vacant land in villages which can be tapped under it,” said a senior UT official. “We have also studied land pooling in other states like Punjab and Haryana. But, in these states, there are large contiguous vacant land available which can be pooled together,” the official added.
The issue of haphazard constructions in villages has also plagued the formulation of the policy. The constructions, most of which are illegal, have to be demolished for the policy to have any practical value, some experts have suggested. “But, this has to be done only through involvement of people. Lots of public consultation will be needed. It has become very complex policy,” said the official.
The administration had roped in the Indian Institute of Human Settlement (IISH), Bengaluru, to formulate a land pooling and aggregation policy. “But, the solution to the poor availability of land has not been resolved,” said the official. On the way forward, the UT is now exploring the possibility of introducing the land-pooling option in limited area as a pilot project.
As per the current administration’s thinking, the policy will be first introduced in a village, and if successful, then it will be implemented parallelly in others too.
On the area being explored for the purpose, UT adviser Dharam Pal, said, “I have asked them (departments concerned and the consultant) to recommend such an area. We will proceed after examining results in the pilot village.”
-
Kashi emerges from Covid blues, draws foreign tourists again
The tourism sector in Varanasi (Kashi) hopes for good days post Covid-19. This optimism comes from the fact that foreign tourists have booked around 25% rooms in guest houses along the Ganga. Besides, over 3000 foreigners have visited Varanasi in the last three months. Host of foreign dignitaries Before Covid-19, a number of foreign dignitaries visited Kashi. Post Covid-19, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba paid a daylong visit to Varanasi on April 3.
-
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
-
Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs' Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday. This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days. 'Bonsai' is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.
-
Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.
-
Ludhiana | College teachers term enrolment drive a futile exercise
While the state education department is counting on college teachers to increase enrolment in the upcoming academic year, the latter are not too pleased with the assignment. The teachers have been asked by the education department to tour schools in the district to encourage Class-12 students to apply at their respective colleges, but they say it is a futile exercise.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics