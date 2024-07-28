20 fresh diarrhoea cases in Kapurthala, local bodies minister reviews situation

(Blurb) Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh blames civic body for outbreak Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh interacts with officials and residents in Kapurthala on Sunday. (HT Photo)

As many as 20 fresh cases of diarrhoea surfaced in Kapurthala on Sunday. Teams of the health department surveyed 65 households in Mehtabgarh, Shiv Colony, Sunder Nagar, Bakarkhana and Kadupur areas during which the fresh cases came to the fore. Six of them have been admitted in the civil hospital while 14 are under observation in private hospitals.

The district authorities have snapped the direct water supply line in the affected areas. On Saturday, these areas had recorded 43 such cases.

Civil surgeon Dr Surinderpal Kaur said eight stool samples were collected, of which two samples were found positive for cholera. Out of five water samples, four failed the quality test, thus unfit for drinking.

Meanwhile, local bodies minister Balkar Singh visited Kapurthala and held a meeting with health and municipal corporation officials to take stock of the situation. Singh said senior officials of the local government were touring the area to ensure that all necessary steps were taken to tackle the situation, which is “under control” as of now.

“We are looking for the exact reason behind the outbreak. Required action will be taken against negligent officers or staffers for not taking necessary steps before the outbreak of the disease,” he said.

The minister added that the leakage points in the main water supply line were identified and the work was being carried out to plug the same. Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Kapurthala Rana Gurjit Singh also reached the spot. Both Balkar Singh and Rana addressed a joint press conference on the issue.

Rana asked the officials concerned to make joint efforts to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread to other parts of the city. He blamed “laxity and sheer negligence” by the municipal corporation for not taking timely steps. “The sewage system in some parts of the city is choked. During monsoon seasons, the problem turns worse. This has led to the outbreak. The polluted water from the sewerage system is getting mixed with the drinking water,” he said.

The MLA informed that the corporation had received ₹14.60 crore for development under different heads but the same remained unused. “I have asked for purchase of super suction machines for cleaning the sewage system, but the corporation has not paid heed. Had the corporation taken timely steps, things would not have been this worse,” he added.