Gangsters lodged in Bathinda jail go on hunger strike, seek access to TV, more phone calls to kin

The hunger strike by 20 hardened criminals for better facilities entered its third day in the high-security central jail in Bathinda on Sunday. The main gate of Bathinda Central jail which houses 60 hardened criminals. (HT photo)

All the inmates on hunger strike are gangsters lodged in a ‘dead zone’, a special area inside the prison marked for them. The strike had kept Bathinda civil and jail authorities on their toes.

Among the charter of demands, the inmates are seeking television access for entertainment and more telephone calls to their family and kin, official sources confirmed. Bathinda central jail is considered the most sensitive and protected jail in Punjab as it houses around 60 hardened criminals, all lodged in a ‘dead zone’.

The jail is guarded round-the-clock by paramilitary forces, and it is administered by ND Negi, a senior official from the Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation.

Negi did not respond to the repeated phone calls and messages on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said the strike began on Friday.

“Initially, nearly 55 jail inmates proceeded on hunger strike, but the number came down to 20 after they were told about the jail rules. Inmates have been told that as per the jail manual, any kind of strike is not allowed inside the prison. They have been assured that their demands will be looked into as per the rules, but their hunger strike is illegal,” the DC said. The DC said a duty magistrate was deputed to take stock of the situation inside the jail.

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr TS Dhillon said all inmates on strike are stable, and a team of doctors has been visiting the jail every day since Friday to take stock of their health and other parameters.

“Three doctors are posted at the jail hospital, and another team from the civil hospital is going there for regular medical examination,” he said.

Official sources said the jail administration has not yet submitted any written update to the district police authorities about the ongoing strike.

“Bathinda police officials have been put on alert to handle any situation. They are keeping a close watch on the developments,” said a senior police functionary.