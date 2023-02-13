20 injured as PRTC bus overturns in Bathinda

BATHINDA: Around 20 passengers sustained injuries after a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus overturned near Chanarthal village in Bathinda on Sunday evening.

Police sources said the injured were rushed to government hospitals in Maur and Bathinda. No one suffered serious injuries as the bus was at a slow speed.

Sources said the bus was on the Mansa-Bathinda route when the driver lost control of the vehicle while avoiding a car coming from the opposite direction.