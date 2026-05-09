₹2,000 crore disbursed under welfare schemes in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released over ₹2,115 crore through direct bank transfer (DBT) for various welfare schemes to 59 lakh beneficiaries in the state. Saini also released over ₹100 crore post-matric scholarship to 64,000 scheduled caste (SC) students. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Saini said that the money disbursed include the seventh installment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ yojana, subsidy amount under the ‘Har Ghar-Har Grihini’ yojana, compensation for Kharif crop-2025, amount under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’, and social security pension benefits. Saini said that a total of about 59 lakh eligible beneficiaries have received benefits under these schemes.

The CM said that under the seventh installment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ yojana, ₹205 crore were transferred into the accounts of 9.76 lakh women beneficiaries. He said that around ₹1,147 crore has been transferred directly into the accounts of 35.62 lakh beneficiaries under 18 different social security pension schemes.

Saini also released over ₹100 crore post-matric scholarship to 64,000 scheduled caste (SC) students. The CM said that under the Dayalu Yojana, financial assistance amounting to over ₹215 crore has been provided to 5,000 families. He said released compensation included about ₹371 crore, benefiting 1.50 lakh farmers whose kharif crop in 2025 was damaged due to rain and waterlogging.

Online building plan approval system launched

Saini also launched the digital platform of the Haryana Online Building Plan Approval System. Through this platform, common citizens will now be able to obtain approvals related to plots and construction from their homes easily and without delays.

In the first phase, online approvals for planned residential plots in old municipalities or core areas are being started. This system will save time, curb corruption, and ensure accountability in work.

The CM said that J-Forms have been sent to farmers through WhatsApp. The government on April 25 had announced that J-Forms related to wheat, mustard, and gram crops sold at MSP during the ongoing rabi procurement season would be sent to farmers through WhatsApp.

Saini said till May 6, around 5.78 lakh farmers had sold their produce in mandis. A total of 13.77 lakh J-Forms have been issued to these farmers. The CM said from April 1 to May 7, over 84 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat arrived in mandis across the state. Out of this, biometric verification of farmers for sale of 83.75 LMT wheat has been completed. He said that procurement of 82.55 LMT wheat has been completed so far.