2013 CLU CD scam: Abhay Chautala demands fresh SIT probe

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday demanded that the Haryana government form a new special investigation team (SIT) to reopen the probe into the 2013 Change of Land Use (CLU) CD scandal. Abhay Chautala said the BJP, in power for 11 years, has done nothing to bring the accused to justice.

Addressing a press conference here, Chautala alleged that the BJP government was protecting those involved in the case and trying to cover up corruption.

He said the BJP, in power for 11 years, has done nothing to bring the accused to justice. The INLD’s national chief said that one of the accused in this case is a sitting BJP MLA, while another is a senior Congress leader.

“This clearly shows that corruption means nothing to either the BJP or Congress,” he said.

Chautala reminded that the INLD had in 2013 made public a CD showing six MLAs allegedly demanding bribes, yet no action had been taken. He warned that failure to form a new SIT would confirm the BJP’s collusion with the Congress.

Announcing that the INLD state executive will meet in Rohtak on October 7 to discuss future strategy and organisational strengthening, Chautala said the public had completely lost faith in the BJP.

Citing NCRB data, he accused the BJP government of shielding criminals. “The state has become unsafe under the BJP,” Chautala said.