2015 sacrilege cases: Key conspirator Kaler sent to judicial custody

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Kaler, one of the three absconding Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda national committee members, was apprehended by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Punjab Police in Gurugram on February 10.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate on sent Pardeep Kaler, a key conspirator in the five 2015 sacrilege cases, to judicial custody on Monday. Following the judgement, Kaler filed an application requesting security and a separate barrack in jail. The case is scheduled for proceedings on March 11.

The Punjab Police issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Kaler in three interconnected sacrilege cases in Faridkot, including Bargari, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been identified as the main conspirator in November 2021. Subsequently, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the sacrilege cases by the courts.

In February 2023, the Supreme Court transferred the trial involving the Dera chief and seven of his followers in the Bargari sacrilege cases from a court in Faridkot to Chandigarh . The trial has commenced in a Chandigarh court.

After his arrest, Kaler was produced in a Faridkot court, which extended his police remand till February 16. Subsequently, he appeared before a Chandigarh court on February 16 and was placed on a four-day police remand. His remand was again extended until February 26.

