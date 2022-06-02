2017 case: Ferozepur court grants interim bail to Majithia

Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death

The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.