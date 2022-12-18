2018 Congress councillor’s murder: Family alleges threats from gangsters, seeks police protection

AMRITSAR The family members of slain Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Pehalwan on Sunday alleged that gangsters have been issuing threats against them, warning of consequences if he gives testimony in the court.

Pehalwan was shot dead by some unidentified persons in the Gol Bagh area of Amritsar city in June 2018. During the investigation, the city police booked notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and his five associates, including gangsters Bobby Malhotra and Sonu Kangla.

“On Monday, I have to appear in the local court as a witness, but I am in fear. Gangsters have been issuing death threats to me and other family members if I give testimony in court against them,” said Sukhbir Singh alias Sonu Pehalwan, brother of Gurdeep Pehalwan.

He said the family had complained to the city police time and again, but no action was taken. “Our security was also taken back by the state government at the time of the state election. Who will be responsible if anything happens to us?” he said.

He said the city police should provide adequate security for them so that they can fight the case without fear.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “No one came to us with such complaints. They should report their concerns to the police and adequate protection will be given to all the witnesses.”