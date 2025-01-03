Menu Explore
2020 narco-terror case: National Investigation Agency chargesheets one more accused

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 04, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi @Saleem Andrabi has been charged under relevant sections of NDPS Act, IPC and UA(P) Act in the third supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA before the agency’s special court in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted one more accused in a 2020 narco-terrorism case relating to seizure of 17 kgs of heroin along with cash in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA, which had taken over the case in June 2020, said during investigation it was found that accused Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi @ Saleem Andrabi was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India. (File)

Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi @Saleem Andrabi has been charged under relevant sections of NDPS Act, IPC and UA(P) Act in the third supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA before the agency’s special court in Jammu.

“The accused, a resident of district Kupwara, was arrested in July 2024 after evading arrest for the last four years in the case RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU,” the NIA statement said adding that with this a total of 16 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the case, in which investigation is continuing.

The Handwara police had registered the case originally in June 2020 when, during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted while coming from Baramulla in his Hyundai Creta vehicle. A search of the vehicle had led to the seizure of around 2 crore in cash and 2 kgs of heroin. Peer’s questioning had led to further recovery of 15 kg of heroin and 1.15 crore in cash.

“He was working in close association with operatives of Pak-based banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). The funds so generated were used for furtherance of terrorist activity in the UT of J&K through a network of over ground workers (OGWs), as per the NIA investigations,” the statement said.

