Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2021 clashing with police: Court frames charges against Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan, 3 other AAP leaders

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 02, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Charges have been framed against Anmol Gagan Maan, Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Rajwinder Kaur Gill and Arshdeep Singh. A case was filed against the leaders on February 5, 2021, under sections 188, 323, 332, 353 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station.

A local court framed charges against four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, for reportedly clashing with the police and obstructing the work of government employees outside the Punjab BJP’s office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, in 2021.

Anmol GaganMaan
Anmol GaganMaan

Charges have been framed against Anmol Gagan Maan, Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Rajwinder Kaur Gill and Arshdeep Singh. A case was filed against the leaders on February 5, 2021, under sections 188, 323, 332, 353 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station.

As per the FIR, the accused were protesting with hundreds of workers outside the Punjab BJP office when they clashed with the police.

As per the prosecution, AAP’s Punjab women wing president Rajwinder Kaur, and youth leader Anmol Gagan Maan tried to lay siege to the state BJP’s office in Sector 37.

They reportedly tried to break barricades and injured policemen. The FIR stated that the leaders violated social distancing norms imposed by the government in view of Covid-19 outbreak at that time.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On