2021 clashing with police: Court frames charges against Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan, 3 other AAP leaders

A local court framed charges against four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, for reportedly clashing with the police and obstructing the work of government employees outside the Punjab BJP’s office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, in 2021. Anmol GaganMaan

Charges have been framed against Anmol Gagan Maan, Chandigarh AAP co-in-charge Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Rajwinder Kaur Gill and Arshdeep Singh. A case was filed against the leaders on February 5, 2021, under sections 188, 323, 332, 353 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station.

As per the FIR, the accused were protesting with hundreds of workers outside the Punjab BJP office when they clashed with the police.

As per the prosecution, AAP’s Punjab women wing president Rajwinder Kaur, and youth leader Anmol Gagan Maan tried to lay siege to the state BJP’s office in Sector 37.

They reportedly tried to break barricades and injured policemen. The FIR stated that the leaders violated social distancing norms imposed by the government in view of Covid-19 outbreak at that time.