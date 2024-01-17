2023 figures: 93% complaints at child and women cell resolved

More than 44% complaints at the police commissionerate Ludhiana’s child and women cell were found to be motivated and the allegations laid false. In 2023, the cell solved as many as 4,235 of the total 4,536 complaints, amounting for 93%, official figures showed. On December 31, 2023, the cell had only 301 pending complaints. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Speaking about the findings, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who is heading the child and women cell, said the cell received a total of 3,948 fresh complaints in 2023, while 588 were pending complaints from 2022.

“In 2,015 matters, the police found the complaints motivated. During investigation, the allegations were found false, following which, the complaints were closed. Police found such complaints were driven by ego clashes and being instigated by someone else,” the ADCP said.

Notably, police helped 132 couples who approached the cell with their complaints reunite, while 74 first information reports (FIR) in connection with dowry harassment were registered..

The ADCP added that the 132 couples were reunited following counselling, 714 couples came to a compromise and withdrew their complaints.

Three-month deadline

Highlighting the centralised child and women cell, Kaur said, “To deal with the complaints, we made a mechanism to dispose of a complaint in a maximum of three months. The police summon complainants and recipients and counsel them. Lodging an FIR is the last step the police use to take, while they try to resolve the matter amicably.”

The ADCP added that the city police has four child and women cells at zone level, which are led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) level officers. The cell also employees counsellors.