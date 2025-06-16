2024 grenade attack at police post: NIA chargesheets 3 operatives of KZF

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three accused linked to the banned terror outfit, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), in the 2024 case relating to a grenade attack at a police post in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, officials said on Sunday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three accused linked to the banned terror outfit, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), in the 2024 case relating to a grenade attack at a police post in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, officials said on Sunday. (PTI File)

The accused, identified as Yugpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Harjot Singh, all hailing from Rahon village in SBS Nagar, have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and other related provisions, including 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the chargesheet filed before a court in Mohali.

The trio were arrested by Punjab Police on December 24 last year after they allegedly targeted a police post under Kathgarh police station by hurling a hand grenade on its premises on December 2. Police also recovered two illegal weapons and six live cartridges from their possession.

The federal agency, NIA, which took over the case from Punjab Police in March, launched investigations against KZF chief and designated individual terrorist Ranjit Singh alias Neeta and his UK-based operative Jagjit Singh Lahiri and other unidentified terror operatives.

“The NIA has found that Jagga had recruited Yugpreet Singh through an acquaintance in the UK. Along with other KZF terrorists and operatives, Jagga had radicalised Yugpreet and handled him via encrypted messaging applications. Jagga had also provided Yugpreet with over ₹4.36 lakh of terror funds through a complex chain of Canada-based entities, who have also been identified and examined,” an NIA spokesperson said.

It added that Yugpreet had in turn recruited the other two chargesheeted accused and the trio had carried out the attack at the police post in December last year.

“The three accused had been provided the grenade by their foreign-based handlers earlier in November 2024,” it added.

The spokesperson added that the agency has been carrying out further probes to thwart KFZ’s attempts to carry out terror attacks at law enforcement establishments and sensitive installations, as well as targeted killings in Punjab.

It may be mentioned that the preliminary investigation of Punjab Police had revealed that the arrested persons had retrieved the hand grenade from a dead drop location or dead letter box system (DLB) on the GT Road in Jalandhar on November 28 and hurled the grenade at Kathgarh police station on December 2.

“A DLB is a secret location used to exchange information or items between two people without a meeting,” police said.