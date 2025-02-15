2024 VHP leader murder in Nangal: NIA chargesheets two Khalistani operatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted two terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead by the terrorists belonging to the BKI module at his confectionary shop at Nangal in Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024. (HT File)

Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal and Dubai-based absconding accused Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, the NIA said in a statement.

Bagga was shot dead by the terrorists belonging to the BKI module at his confectionary shop at Nangal in Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024, as part of a conspiracy. The conspiracy involved members of the BKI module based in various countries and was hatched on the directives of Pakistan-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar by Germany-based accused Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, it said.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in the case from Punjab Police on May 9, had earlier chargesheeted Kulbeer, Laddi, and Wadhawa Singh along with arrested shooters Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rikka.

The anti-terror agency’s investigations so far have revealed that Laddi and Sidhu had recruited members into their terror gang and provided them with logistical support, funds and arms to carry out the targeted killing.

The probe has further revealed that accused Sonu, a native of Nawanshahr (Punjab), had played a crucial role in transferring funds into India and arranging weapons for the crime. Along with Laddi and accused Kulbeer Singh of Yamunanagar (Haryana), Sonu had provided funds to arrested accused Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal for the procurement of the weapons used in the crime. Kunal, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Ludhiana, had procured the weapons from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh.

The NIA investigations have further revealed the role of another weapons dealer in the case in addition to other foreign-based associates of the accused persons.