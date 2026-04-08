2027 state elections: SAD breakaway faction, Waris Punjab De eye poll pact

The breakaway faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by former jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh is set to stitch an alliance with the jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led religio-political outfit, ‘Waris Punjab de’. Amritpal has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) since 2023. The breakaway Akali Dal faction came into existence last August. Gurpartap Singh Wadala, secretary general of the Akali breakaway faction.

The leader of the breakaway faction said the modalities are being worked out and the tie-up will be announced soon.

“We are working on the common programme with the outfit, and it has been made clear to them that there would not be carrying forward of the Khalistan bogey and radical undertones,” said Gurpartap Singh Wadala, secretary general of the Akali breakaway faction.

He added that our faction is for a moderate, progressive and secular agenda, and the same is being expected from the Waris Punjab de.

Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who switched his allegiance from Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD, has been the most vocal voice for the alliance.

Ayali has been claiming that people, particularly youth, are asking for a tie-up with Amritpal’s faction, and it would serve the interests of the party.

Wadala added that his party, which has applied for registration as a political outfit with the Election Commission of India, will also announce a vision document in which the Waris Punjab De outfit is also contributing.

“The (vision) document will purely be ours and would not be a binding on the outfit,” Wadala said, hinting that in case all goes well, the alliance might contest the upcoming 2027 state polls.

Khadoor Sahib MP’s father, Tarsem, who is overseeing the outfit’s affairs, said there is a positive atmosphere between the two sides. “A coordination committee with leaders from both groups will be formed to take the matter forward,” he added.

However, a section of leaders in the breakaway faction, including Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur and Surjeet Singh Rakhra, have opposed the proposed tie-up.

Chandumajra said that the talks have been going on since last year, but nothing concrete has come up. “We are not sure on what basis the tie-up will take place,” he added.