204 kg heroin seized in Haryana in 6 years: Govt

Haryana has seized a staggering 204 kg heroin between January 2019 and December 2024, pointing towards the rising scale of drug trafficking in the state which is emerging as a key transit and consumption hub for narcotics, according to the data presented in the assembly on Thursday. Heroin, one of the most dangerous and highly addictive drugs, has been recovered from multiple districts. (HT File)

Heroin, one of the most dangerous and highly addictive drugs, has been recovered from multiple districts. The data reveals that heroin smuggling is not confined to border regions but is widespread across both rural and urban areas of Haryana.

Sirsa has emerged as the epicentre of heroin smuggling in Haryana, with authorities seizing 40.55 kg—the highest among all districts. Sirsa district, which shares proximity with Punjab and Rajasthan, has long been a transit hub for drug traffickers.

Close behind, Fatehabad district saw seizures of 21.85 kg heroin, underscoring the vulnerability of the districts bordering Punjab to the heroin trade. Jind recorded the third -highest heroin seizure, with 17.62 kg confiscated.

Beyond the top three, multiple districts reported substantial heroin confiscations. Hisar accounted for 14.15 kg, while Ambala, a critical transit point near the Punjab border, saw 14.18 kg seized. Yamunanagar registered 14.64 kg of heroin, making it another hotspot.

Gurugram, Haryana’s corporate hub, recorded 6.92 kg of heroin seizures. Similarly, Faridabad saw 4.65 kg heroin seized. Panipat and Karnal, located along NH-44—a known smuggling route—reported 5.63 kg and 4.69 kg, respectively.

Other districts with heroin seizures included Rohtak (15.53 kg), Kurukshetra (8 kg), Nuh (6.25kg), Panchkula (4.31kg), Sonipat (3.15 kg), Palwal (3.74 kg), and Jhajjar (1.88 kg), further illustrating that heroin trafficking is not limited to a few regions but is a widespread issue affecting the entire state.

The state government tabled the data in response to the Rania segment MLA of the INLD, Arjun Chautala’s question who had sought the details of total number of persons against whom the cases of drug trade have been registered from January, 2019 to December, 2024 by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB). The MLA also wanted to know the number of the persons arrested and the number of cases pending in court and the number of cases in which accused have been convicted.

The government informed the House that a total of 1,540 cases have been registered by the HSNCB under the NDPS Act, 1,985 against 1,951 persons from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2024.

“A total of 2,625 persons have been arrested in the above said 1,540 cases. Out of these 1,406 cases are currently pending trial in the courts and 57 cases have resulted in conviction,” the government said while giving district-wise and category-wise details of drugs seized during the above said period.

Other major drug seizures in five years

Apart from heroin, Haryana’s anti-narcotics operations have led to the confiscation of massive quantities of other drugs between 2019 and 2024. For instance, the enforcement agencies seized charas (1,527kg), ganja (53,186 kg), opium (1,599kg), cocaine (572 gram), MDMA (400 gram). In addition, authorities recovered 49.37 lakh drug tablets, 11 lakh capsules, 61,177 injections, reflecting the rampant misuse of pharmaceutical drugs and synthetic substances.