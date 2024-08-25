2,075 power theft cases detected, defaulters fined 4.64 crore

Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) on Saturday exposed 2,075 cases of electricity theft during an inspection drive carried out in five zones in the state. Sate minister urges consumers not to indulge in such malpractices. (HT File)

During the drive — carried out in association with the distribution and enforcement wing of the PSPCL — a total of 28,487 electricity connections were examined, and 2,075 power theft cases were detected. A fine of ₹4.64 has been imposed on defaulters.

The five zones include Amritsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala.

State PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said: “Besides imposing penalty, FIRs have also been registered and legal action has been initiated against erring consumers. Such drives would help reduce power thefts cases.”

The minister also appealed to electricity consumers not to indulge in such malpractices.

Harbhajan added that such large-scale inspections would be conducted in future too and appealed to the consumers to provide information about unauthorised activities in their areas.