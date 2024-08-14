20-year-old Karnal resident dies after ‘slipping’ into pool in Canada

A 20-year-old boy from Karnal’s Arjun Nagar died after allegedly slipping into a swimming pool in Canada’s London city, family said on Tuesday. Deceased Nomit Goswami (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Nomit Goswami. He had gone to Canada on study visa on December 12, 2023, to pursue diploma in hotel management and was also working part time in a restraunt.

The family received the news about his death on Monday from the local police.

His father Naresh Goswami, who works at a soap factory in Karnal, said that the news was later verfied by his cousin and friends living abroad.

He said that the family sold a plot to arrange for the money to send Nomit abroad.

The deceased’s mother said, “Before joining the pool party, I spoke to him and asked him to stay away from pool. But we received the news that he slipped in the pool and died. He had joined his new job at a restaurant just two weeks job and was very happy.”