20-year-old stabbed to death at home in Jalandhar

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends in Jalandhar’s Ravidass Colony on Monday. SHO of Rama Mandi police station, Jaspal Singh, said the police received information from the victim’s father, Kahna Singh, around 9 pm that his son’s body was lying in a pool of blood after he was stabbed multiple times.

The deceased has been identified as Ashu, whose body was recovered from the first floor of his house.

“In his complaint, Ashu’s father told the police that two of his son’s friends, Taran Singh and his cousin Charanjit Singh, had been staying at his house for the past two days. The matter came to light on Monday morning when he went to give tea to his son and his friends and found his son dead,” the SHO said. He added that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Police said the victim also had a criminal record and was recently out on bail in a robbery case.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Taran and Charanjit, residents of Paragpur village in Jalandhar district.